Trio of Vernon councillors flip for gymnastics club after fire

Mund, Gares and Fehr each donate $100 to support fund for North Valley Gymnastics, which lost facility to fire

Three members of Vernon council have donated to a new fund created to help Vernon’s North Valley Gymnastics Society which lost its facility on 31st Street to a fire Oct. 31. Close to 500 kids had signed up for classes prior to the blaze. (Morning Star - file photo)

Akbal Mund flipped into his wallet.

Kari Gares tumbled into the fray, joined by colleague Kelly Fehr.

The three Vernon councillors each donated $100 to the B.C. Amateur Sport Fund that will help Vernon’s North Valley Gymnastics Society, which lost its club facility on 31st Street to a fire Sunday morning, Oct. 31.

North Valley Gymnastics has partnered with the BC Amateur Sport Fund to raise money to recover after the fire destroyed its building. The club is eager to secure, lease and equip a temporary gymnastics gym in Vernon, and return to providing programs for children of all ages and abilities in our community.

Close to 500 kids had signed up for gym classes prior to the fire.

“If we can get 5,000 people out of 85,000 in the North Okanagan to donate $100 each, that would be enough to help the club get through this year and have it be part of the build,” said Mund, who didn’t challenge his council colleagues, but whose gesture was matched by Gares and Fehr.

“The kids have gone through two years of COVID and were just getting back into things when this tragedy occurred.”

North Valley Gymnastics has been serving the kids of the North Okanagan for more than 25 years. A donation will help the costs of the immediate needs of the club in the aftermath of the fire, including gymnastics and office equipment, moving costs and facility costs.

The B.C. Amateur Sport Fund is the B.C. chapter of the Canadian Council of Provincial and Territorial Sport Federations, a registered Canadian Amateur Athletic Association with charitable status. The B.C. Amateur Sport Fund is administered by Sport BC to promote participation, competition, and governance in amateur sport across Canada.

