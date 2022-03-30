Three people have been taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital in stable condition after two canoes reportedly overturned and capsized in Okanagan Lake near Beachcomber Bay Wednesday afternoon, March 30. (File photo)

Trio taken to Vernon hospital after canoes capsize

Incident happened on Okanagan Lake near Beachcomber Bay at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30

Three people from two capsized canoes have been transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Wednesday, March 30.

The incident was called in to B.C. Emergency Health Services at around 2:30 p.m., a report of two canoes capsized near Beachcomber Bay on Okanagan Lake in Vernon’s Okanagan Landing.

A spokesperson for BCEHS said three paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene and that three people were taken by emergency vehicle to hospital.

The trio are reported to be in stable condition.

