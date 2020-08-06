Tronson Road in Vernon closed next week

A portion of the road will be closed to traffic while crews upgrade water service utilities

The 6700 and 6800 blocks of Tronson Road will be closed Aug. 11, 2020, while crews upgrade water service utilities. (Google Maps)

A portion of Tronson Road will be closed next week while city crews upgrade the water service utilities.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 11, the 6700 and 6800 blocks of Tronson Road will be closed to all vehicle traffic, except to property owners.

The project is expected to be complete by Friday, Aug. 14.

Detours will be in effect redirecting traffic while work takes place between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day.

The City of Vernon said every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area and apologizes for any inconvenience the disruption may cause.

