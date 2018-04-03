Tronson Road work begins

Two days of work planned Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., for fibre equipment installation

Traffic in a portion of Okanagan Landing will be affected Thursday and Friday.

Focus Communications will be installing aerial fibre equipment in the 7300 block of Tronson Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

One lane will be closed with single-lane alternating traffic. Traffic control will be in effect, so please obey all signs and flaggers.

Meanwhile, City of Vernon crews will be performing CCTV camera work on underground infrastructure.

There will be intermittent road closures on 32nd Street from 25th Avenue to 39th Avenue, which started Tuesday, April 3, and continues for two weeks.

@vernonnews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’
Next story
Vernon pumps on the rise

Just Posted

Growing grass fire near Vernon

Crews battling blaze near Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Vernon pumps on the rise

Prices at Vernon outlets range from $1.14.9 to $1.29.9

Tronson Road work begins

Two days of work planned Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., for fibre equipment installation

Recreation master plan survey available

Greater Vernon Recreation Master Plan moves forward with online survey

Vernon Jazz Society welcomes acclaimed Canadian talent

The KINGA Quintet will be on stage at the Vernon Jazz Club April 7

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

Waterway Houseboats celebrates 50 years on Shuswap Lake

Waterway Houseboats is giving away a summer vacation for their anniversary

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Wineology: A new column explained

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s new bi-weekly column

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

Shooter believed dead, several injured in Youtube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police clock speeder going 70 km/hr over limit during test drive

West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Binder of sensitive patient info goes missing from B.C. hospital

Information breach at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital as binder with patient data goes missing

Most Read