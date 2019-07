A truck was spotted a little too submerged at the downtown boat launch

Sink or swim. Or in this case, sink or drive.

A truck was spotted at the downtown Kelowna boat launch having gone a bit too far into the deep end of the lake.

The truck took its unfortunate dip into the lake just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported.

The on-duty lifeguard could not be reached for comment.

