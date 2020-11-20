Truck backs into Vernon building

No one hurt in Friday morning incident

Emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a building Friday morning, but no one was injured.

A Ford F-350 did, however, cause significant damage to the back wall and two exterior doors of Vernon’s Mediterranean Market on 48th Avenue Nov. 20.

A fire truck and RCMP vehicle were on scene around 9:45 a.m.

