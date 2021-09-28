Truck crashes into Vernon business

Dream Easy got an unsolicited makeover Tuesday afternoon when a truck crashed into the building.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Ambulance responded to the crash, called in before 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
The incident took place at the corner of 45th Avenue and 27th Street and is believed to have involved another vehicle, which was banged up and parked on the other side of Dream Easy. The truck also lost a tin boat off the roof.
The extent of injuries or cause of the incident is unknown at this time.
