Truck goes up in flames in Penticton

Penticton Fire Department extinguished a truck on fire on the afternoon of April 20. (Contributed)

Penticton fire crews were call to a pick-up truck engulfed in flames in an alley, on Monday (April 20).

The vehicle was parked in the rear alley of the residence in the 1300 block of Kilwinning Street.

Crews arrived on scene just after 3:30 p.m. to multiple explosions from the vehicle’s tires.

The fire was extinguished before it was able to spread to any nearby homes and no injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze was not provided.

