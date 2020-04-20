Penticton Fire Department extinguished a truck on fire on the afternoon of April 20. (Contributed)

Truck goes up in flames in Penticton

Fire crew observed multiple explosions in back alley blaze

Penticton fire crews were call to a pick-up truck engulfed in flames in an alley, on Monday (April 20).

The vehicle was parked in the rear alley of the residence in the 1300 block of Kilwinning Street.

Crews arrived on scene just after 3:30 p.m. to multiple explosions from the vehicle’s tires.

The fire was extinguished before it was able to spread to any nearby homes and no injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze was not provided.

READ MORE: Fire crews unsure what caused two vehicles to burn in Kaleden

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna crews rescue hiker on Mount Baldy trail
Next story
RCMP says it will look at how Nova Scotia public was warned of active shooter threat

Just Posted

Vernon Farmers’ Market modified for COVID-19

The ‘Modified Market’ will open April 27 with extra safety precautions in place

A new partnership will give exposure to local causes and community groups

Black Press Media and tech company Do Some Good come together in a new partnership

COVID-19: Vernon library keeps shelter occupants connected

Turning Points Collaborative Society received three computers to be used at temporary shelter in curling club

‘We’re winning, but we haven’t won yet,’ Vernon-Monashee MLA on COVID-19

MLA Eric Foster says COVID-19 restrictions may start easing by end of April.

Vernon resource aims to help seniors in COVID-19 crisis

NexusBC has teamed up with partners to help with groceries, pharmacy deliveries and meal prep

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

Kelowna crews rescue hiker on Mount Baldy trail

Crews needed to use basket carrier to help individual

Truck goes up in flames in Penticton

Fire crew observed multiple explosions in back alley blaze

Shuswap organizers hopeful and planning for 123rd Salmon Arm Fall Fair in 2020

Focus may include pioneer skills relevant to the times such as growing own food

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

Shuswap community makes gesture in solidarity with those grieving in Nova Scotia

RCMP commander also appreciates flowers left at Salmon Arm detachment

Summerland’s property tax deadline extended

Municipality of Summerland responds to financial challenges resulting from COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Most Read