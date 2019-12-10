A semi hauling dirt and gravel lost part of its load at the intersection of 32nd Street and 39th Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 10, shortly after 11 a.m. (Kerry Hutter - photo)

Truck loses partial load at busy Vernon intersection

Possible electrical malfunction suspected as southbound traffic is backed up

Southbound traffic through Vernon on Highway 97 was backed up and moving slowly Tuesday morning after a semi-truck carrying a load of dirt and gravel dumped portions of its load due to a possible electrical problem.

The incident happened at the traffic light in the southbound lane on 32nd Street at 39th Avenue just after 11 a.m.

Photos show a heap of dirt and gravel out on the road below the trailer.

All debris was cleared by 1 p.m. and normal traffic patterns resumed.

