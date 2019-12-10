Truck loses partial load at busy Vernon intersection

Southbound traffic through Vernon on Highway 97 was backed up and moving slowly Tuesday morning after a semi-truck carrying a load of dirt and gravel dumped portions of its load due to a possible electrical problem.
The incident happened at the traffic light in the southbound lane on 32nd Street at 39th Avenue just after 11 a.m.
Photos show a heap of dirt and gravel out on the road below the trailer.
All debris was cleared by 1 p.m. and normal traffic patterns resumed.
