Truck loses partial load at busy Vernon intersection

Possible electrical malfunction suspected as southbound traffic is backed up

A semi hauling dirt and gravel lost part of its load at the intersection of 32nd Street and 39th Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 10, shortly after 11 a.m. (Kerry Hutter - photo)

Southbound traffic through Vernon on Highway 97 was backed up and moving slowly Tuesday morning after a semi-truck carrying a load of dirt and gravel dumped portions of its load due to a possible electrical problem.

The incident happened at the traffic light in the southbound lane on 32nd Street at 39th Avenue just after 11 a.m.

Photos show a heap of dirt and gravel out on the road below the trailer.

All debris was cleared by 1 p.m. and normal traffic patterns resumed.

