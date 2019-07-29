Truck rolls off road, inches away from Kelowna home

Driver says he was trying to avoid a deer, RCMP believe an over-corrected turn may be the cause

UPDATE: 5:38 p.m.

RCMP gave the driver a breathalyzer, but told a KCN reporter alcohol is no longer being considered a factor.

Kelowna RCMP said it’s possible the accident occurred due to an over-correction on the corner.

Witness Robin Smith said he didn’t see a deer on the road, but he could be mistaken.

A tow truck has also arrived on scene to try to get the vehicle upright.

ORIGINAL: 5:12 p.m.

A pickup truck towing a trailer rolled off Lakeshore Road and hit a home.

The driver of the pickup, a man, and only occupant of the vehicle, said the truck rolled after his attempts to avoid a deer in the road.

One witness, Robin Smith, said the truck “flew in the air, flipped over and landed about an inch away from the house.”

One fire truck and RCMP are on scene and no injuries have been reported.

“It was good to see the driver of the vehicle get out unharmed, it seemed like,” Smith said.

A witness believes that no one is occupying the home at this time as it is up for sale.

“If they’re home, they sleep well,” a witness said.

One lane is blocked on Lakeshore Road in front of the home.

The home appears to be undamaged, however the same cannot be said for the landscaping in the front yard.

A witness says the Lakeshore Road home is unoccupied as it is up for sale. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)