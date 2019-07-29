Truck rolls off road, inches away from Kelowna home

Driver says he was trying to avoid a deer, RCMP believe an over-corrected turn may be the cause

UPDATE: 5:38 p.m.

RCMP gave the driver a breathalyzer, but told a KCN reporter alcohol is no longer being considered a factor.

Kelowna RCMP said it’s possible the accident occurred due to an over-correction on the corner.

Witness Robin Smith said he didn’t see a deer on the road, but he could be mistaken.

A tow truck has also arrived on scene to try to get the vehicle upright.

ORIGINAL: 5:12 p.m.

A pickup truck towing a trailer rolled off Lakeshore Road and hit a home.

The driver of the pickup, a man, and only occupant of the vehicle, said the truck rolled after his attempts to avoid a deer in the road.

One witness, Robin Smith, said the truck “flew in the air, flipped over and landed about an inch away from the house.”

One fire truck and RCMP are on scene and no injuries have been reported.

“It was good to see the driver of the vehicle get out unharmed, it seemed like,” Smith said.

A witness believes that no one is occupying the home at this time as it is up for sale.

“If they’re home, they sleep well,” a witness said.

One lane is blocked on Lakeshore Road in front of the home.

The home appears to be undamaged, however the same cannot be said for the landscaping in the front yard.

READ MORE: Rutland townhouse project will ‘step it up a notch’: Kelowna councillor

READ MORE: Fender bender slows traffic on Kelowna main drag

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A witness says the Lakeshore Road home is unoccupied as it is up for sale. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

A truck rolled off Lakeshore Drive and struck a home on Monday, July 29, 2019, after the driver swerved to miss a deer. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Previous story
Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Just Posted

Funds fight fires in North Okanagan

Regional District granted $100,000 from province

Okanagan dachshunds get along swimmingly

Kelowna Dachshund Club hosts pool party in Coldstream

Man, 72, dies after falling from cliff at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Mounties said that witnesses who were in a boat on the lake tried to resuscitate the man

Campfire doused north of Falkland

Unattended campfire was found Sunday at Charcoal Creek camp

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny clear skies expected

Your weather forecast for Monday, July 29th, 2019.

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Kelowna Chiefs’ GM passes away following battle with bacterial meningitis

Grant Sheridan was president and GM of the Kelowna Chiefs

Man arrested after lunging at woman with knife: Kelowna RCMP

Deven Christopher Rooney was found hiding in a closet after lunging a knife at a woman

Wildfire west of Kamloops

The fire is an estimated 2 hectares in size near Savona

Police search Shuswap community for two bald men connected to Highway 1 collision

Salmon Arm RCMP say men may be attempting to hitch ride out of area

West Kelowna man’s murder trial delayed until 2020

Kevin Costin, who is charged in the killing of his wife, trial has been pushed until next year

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Most Read