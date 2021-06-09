Truck rolls on Silver Star Road in Vernon

No injuries reported in Wednesday morning incident

Emergency crews are on scene on Silver Star Road after a pickup truck rolled Wednesday morning (June 9). (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

No injuries are reported after a grey pickup truck rolled on Silver Star Road Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the incident near L&A Road around 8:30 a.m. on June 9.

Traffic is moving slowly while ambulance and RCMP remain on scene, but otherwise, traffic is unaffected.

The contents of the truck bed were dumped into the culvert and there is significant damage to the front driver’s side.

More to come.

