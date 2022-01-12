A truck stolen from Armstrong Jan. 5 was found in Lake Country the following day. (Contributed)

Truck stolen from Armstrong found in Lake Country

Ford F-series continue to be an attractive target for thieves

Another truck theft has police warning owners of Fords to take additional safety measures.

A 2006 F-250 grey crew cab was stolen from Armstrong Jan. 5.

Cassidy Marshall said her dad was inside McDonald’s when it was stolen from the parking lot shortly after 6 p.m.

But the truck was found the next day, abandoned in Lake Country at approximately 1:30 p.m.

“No suspects have been identified at this time, however, police are continuing to investigate the theft,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Ford F-Series vehicles, older models in particular, have been and continue to be an attractive target for thieves. As a result, we’re asking anyone who owns one of these vehicles to consider taking additional safety measures to safeguard their vehicle, such as installing an electronic engine immobilizer or alarm system, or using a steering wheel lock or other theft deterrent system.”

