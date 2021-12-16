The former Overwaitea parking lot on Bridge Street has become the depository for debris resulting from the Nov. 14 flood. Photo Andrea DeMeer

The former Overwaitea parking lot on Bridge Street has become the depository for debris resulting from the Nov. 14 flood. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Trucks haul tonnes of flood debris from Princeton’s downtown

Mayor says the clean up will take weeks

The clean up of debris from the Nov. 14 flood continues, but it will be weeks before it is complete.

“We’re hoping to have the big stuff done by the end of the month,” said Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

Furniture, mattresses, clothing, appliances, drywall and much, much more has been collected from street sides, and deposited in the former Overwaitea parking lot on Bridge Street.

There, contractors work daily to load the material into trucks, and deliver it to the Princeton landfill.

“It’s the only place it can go,” said Coyne.

The mayor said he couldn’t begin to guess at the tonnage of the waste. Every load must be weighed at the dump site, so that the municipality can recoup the costs of the operation from the province.

“It’s all being calculated when it comes in, so we will have a total at the end.”

The landfill is now operating on winter hours, closed Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday to the public. However, it is operating specially on those days to accommodate the contractors.

Related: Cars, couches, propane and fuel tanks among debris from record B.C. flooding

Related: Volunteers join forces to help clean up after unprecedented flooding in Abbotsford

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cardboard collection could stack up in North Okanagan due to highway closures
Next story
North Westside fire department looking for another fire chief

Just Posted

A fire was started in the covered parking area of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce last month. (Dan Proulx photo)
Cold weather sparks increase in warming fires in Vernon

The City of Vernon reminds business owners it’s licence renewal time, and fees are due Jan. 1, 2022. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon business licence renewal fees due

Now that's a lot of cardboard: Over the Christmas long weekend two extra large bins weren't enough to contain all the cardboard from presents and holiday gifts Ponoka and area residents. On the Monday, Dec. 28 this panorama photo shows the downtown recycle depot was full of cardboard to be recycled. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye
Cardboard collection could stack up in North Okanagan due to highway closures

J.J., 42, who lives with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, has been proving people wrong his entire life. (Contributed)
WorkBC, FASD Okanagan help man overcome challenges