North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold responded to a letter sent to him by a Vernon resident calling for Canada to take stronger action to help Ukraine amid tensions with Russia on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (File photo)

Trudeau causing cost of living crisis: North Okanagan-Shuwap MP

Mel Arnold blames out-of-control government spending on inflation

A local Conservative politician is blaming the leading parties for incresed inflation hurting everyday citizens.

Mel Arnold, Member of Parliament for North Okanagan-Shuswap, responded to the 2022 Fall Economic Statement tabled last Thursday.

Calling the Liberal-NDP coalition “costly,” Arnold said it fails to address the “cost-of-living crisis created by out-of-control government spending.”

Pointing to Justin Trudeau’s inflationary deficits, “to the tune of half a trillion dollars,” Arnold said more dollars are chasing fewer goods causing prices of groceries, gas and home heating to spike.

“The fall economic statement shows that government revenues have increased by $40.1 billion in this year alone and this causes not only increasing costs for everyday essentials such as gas and groceries and home heating, but also increasing taxes for Canadians.

“Instead of creating more cash, a better solution would be to create more of what cash buys: more homes, more gas, more food, and more resources here at home.”

While Arnold doesn’t support Trudeau’s economic plan, he said he will “continue to assess ways to work with local governments, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, to identify priorities in an effort to connect our communities with federal resources to build safer and stronger communities and stable regional economies.”

READ MORE: Fall mini budget aims to help Canada compete with U.S. clean energy investments

READ MORE: Homeless camp fire sparked in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

politicsShuswapVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Homeless camp fire sparked in Vernon
Next story
‘This will go to the end’: Kelowna residents protest Iranian regime

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold responded to a letter sent to him by a Vernon resident calling for Canada to take stronger action to help Ukraine amid tensions with Russia on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (File photo)
Trudeau causing cost of living crisis: North Okanagan-Shuwap MP

AIMRoads, the highways maintenance contractor for the Okanagan-Shuswap service area, recently made online service request forms available at aim-roads.ca. (AIMRoads photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap highways contractor launches online option for service requests

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a report of smoke in a housing complex resulting from an unattended pot on a stove. The local fire department is using that as a safety reminder to residents. (File photo)
Homeless camp fire sparked in Vernon

A number of flights are cancelled or delayed due to weather at Kelowna International Airport on Nov. 7, 2022 (ylw.kelowna.ca)
Delays, cancellations, diversions due to weather at Kelowna airport