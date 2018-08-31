VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Justin Trudeau says his government remains committed to getting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion built and its national climate-change plan — both of which were put in jeopardy by a court ruling that overturned federal approval for the project.

The prime minister says the government will move forward to get the project built “in the right way” by acknowledging the court’s criticism of the flawed environmental review process and the failure to meaningfully consult with Indigenous Peoples.

Thursday’s court ruling prompted Alberta Premier Rachel Notley to announce that her province is withdrawing from the national climate change plan and will stay out until the federal government gets its act together, as she put it.

While he’d prefer to work collaboratively with provinces on climate change, Trudeau says Notley’s move doesn’t change anything for the federal government.

READ MORE: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

He says the federal government remains committed to imposing a carbon price on provinces that do not implement their own polluter-pay scheme — including Alberta if need be.

But he says Alberta’s own climate change plan remains in place, which means its carbon pricing regime will be in sync with the federal government’s for the next few years.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Foggy mountain morning in the Okanagan
Next story
Crash closes Trans Canada Highway closed west of Chase

Just Posted

Vernon woman wings way to grand prize in VJH Foundation online raffle

Top three winners in raffle receive plane tickets, skis, jewelry gift certificate

Thousands flock to Day 2 of Armstrong IPE

Attendance up over opening day Wednesday; 119th annual Armstrong fair runs through Sunday

Vernon writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

Vernon mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.

Free bus programs announced for Vernon families

Both new programs are effective beginning Saturday, Sept. 1.

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

PHOTO: Helping hands for car seat donation

Twenty-four car seats were delivered to United Way partners to distribute to families.

Gigluik takes Spallumcheen title

Field of 39 for Ladies Closed golf tournament

Downtown Vernon throwing block party

DVA hosting three-hour event Friday, Sept. 14, to say “so long, summer”

Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

VIDEO: Foggy mountain morning in the Okanagan

Vernon photographer Eric Draht was inspired by the rolling fog over the area Friday morning.

Freeland takes high road as explosive Trump comments detonate in Washington

Speaking off the record, president dismissed Canada’s position on major NAFTA sticking points

Crash closes Trans Canada Highway closed west of Chase

Closed in both directions, no estimated time of opening

One in four British Columbians have changed brands to avoid U.S. retailers: poll

A new survey suggests B.C.ers’ news and shopping habits have changed since Donald Trump was elected

Most Read