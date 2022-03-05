Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Trudeau will spend weeks meeting in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to head to Europe during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont. He will spend next week in meetings in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland, saying he is joining partners to stand against Moscow’s aggression and strengthen democratic values.

CanadaRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Free rapid antigen tests now available for people aged 60+ in B.C.

Just Posted

The Vernon Christian School Royals celebrate their 60-38 quarterfinal omp over the Pacific Christian Pacers of Victoria Thursday, March 3, in the B.C. 1A Senior Girls Basketball championships in Kelowna. (Jake Courtepatte - Black Press)
Vernon Christian Royals come 2 points shy of reaching provincial finals

The Vernon Vipers defeated the Merritt Centennials 9-0 at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena Friday, March 4, 2022. (Vernon Vipers photo)
Vernon Vipers rout Merritt Centennials 9-0

Re/Max managing broker Michelle Girard has already started collecting empties in support of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, and she will be on hand Thursday, March 10 for a drive-thru bottle drive at the Vernon office. (Re/Max photo)
Vernon realtors collect cans in support of Ukraine

t
Tax scam warning issued to Okanagan residents