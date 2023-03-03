An RCMP officer stands by as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses new Canadians during a citizenship ceremony in Kelowna, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next RCMP commissioner is “an excellent idea.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An RCMP officer stands by as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses new Canadians during a citizenship ceremony in Kelowna, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next RCMP commissioner is “an excellent idea.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trudeau says appointing Indigenous RCMP commissioner is an ‘excellent idea’

Some First Nations leaders urging government to ensure the next top Mountie is Indigenous

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next commissioner of the RCMP is “an excellent idea.”

He made the comment in response to questions from reporters in Winnipeg today about a call from some First Nations leadership for the government to ensure the next top Mountie is Indigenous.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is set to retire from her post this month, slightly before the end of her five-year term.

She was appointed in April 2018 and led the force during a chaotic few years that included the deadliest mass shooting in modern Canadian history, along with growing calls to defund the police and allegations of systemic racism in the force.

Trudeau says the next RCMP commissioner will be selected through an independent process and he did not commit to ensuring Lucki’s successor is Indigenous.

He says bringing change to an institution like the RCMP “is not just about putting the right person at the top.”

RELATED: RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to retire next month

Federal PoliticsIndigenousRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Up to the gills in goldfish: Large invasive fish a problem in B.C. waters: expert
Next story
Investigation into fire on airplane diverted to Kelowna

Just Posted

The Rotary Pier at Kal Beach is in need of $500,000 worth of repairs, according to a report to District of Coldstream council in December 2022. (District of Coldstream photo)
North Okanagan areas chip in $70,000 for Kal Lake pier rebuild

A fire that broke out on a balcony in an apartment building in Vernon Wednesday, March 1, 2023, has been deemed accidental. (Submitted photo)
Vernon balcony fire deemed accidental

Polson Residential Care
Second seniors’ home hit with illness in 1 week in Vernon

Demand for construction and skilled trades workers is higher than ever. (Pixabay photo)
SkillsTradeBC hosts open houses in Kelowna, Vernon

Pop-up banner image