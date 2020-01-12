Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a memorial for the victims of the Ukrainian plane disaster in Iran this past week in Edmonton, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Trudeau says meetings with families of Iran plane crash victims gut-wrenching

All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s been “gut-wrenching” to listen to stories from the families of 57 Canadians who perished in the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran last week.

Speaking at a memorial for 13 victims in Edmonton, Trudeau says he’s learned about who they were, what they loved doing and what their hopes were for the future.

He says many came to Canada in search of new opportunities for their families, but those families are now consumed by grief and outrage.

While the tragedy has hit the Iranian-Canadian community hard, Trudeau says it’s a Canadian tragedy and all Canadians are in mourning.

The aircraft was shot down accidentally by an Iranian missile moments after taking off from Tehran airport Wednesday; all 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada.

Iran has admitted the plane was mistaken for a hostile target amid soaring tensions with the United States.

The Canadian Press

