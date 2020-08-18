Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland holds a press conference on Parliament Hill amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau set to move Freeland to Finance, prorogue Parliament for economic reset

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will be sworn in as Canada’s new finance minister later today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also looking to prorogue Parliament next month in order to come back with a new speech from the throne and an economic update in October.

Multiple sources confirm to The Canadian Press that Freeland will remain as deputy prime minister as she adds the finance portfolio to her already packed list of responsibilities.

Bill Morneau announced last night he was leaving the Finance post following much speculation about a growing rift between him and Trudeau.

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations for not recusing themselves from a decision to award a large student grant contract to WE Charity despite both having close ties to the organization.

The Trudeau government is also planning a cabinet retreat in mid-September with the intention of proroguing Parliament and presenting a pandemic recovery plan in a throne speech in early October.

READ MORE: Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin TrudeauParliament

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police catch Lake Country man in indecent act on Rail Trail
Next story
Hiker lost for three days near Kelowna drank from streams to stay hydrated

Just Posted

COVID-19 fails to curb Vernon Winter Carnival

Planning underway for February 2021 Wild West Carnival

Crazy Creek fire grows, new fire near Salmon Arm

Blaze near Craigellachie now 16 hectares, new spot fire at Hummingbird Creek

Police catch Lake Country man in indecent act on Rail Trail

Man found in bushes acting erratically along popular family trail

Vernon golfer records top-5 finish at B.C. Juvenile Boy’s championships

Ryan Vest of Predator Ridge was 13 shots behind the winner; Braxton McDonald ties for 17th

Movie was filmed in Summerland in 1978

Who’ll Save Our Children was aired on CBS Dec. 16, 1978

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Hiker lost for three days near Kelowna drank from streams to stay hydrated

The 24-year-old man missing near Little White Mountain was described as fit

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Body of 29-year-old man recovered from Okanagan Lake

The man is presumed to have drown while swimming at Tug Boat Beach in Kelowna

Trudeau set to move Freeland to Finance, prorogue Parliament for economic reset

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

The program will go toward renovating arts and cultural spaces in BC and to buy special equipment

Hope B.C.’s new Rambo chainsaw carving is Sly-approved

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

Most Read