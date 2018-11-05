Trudeau to visit Vimy Ridge, Paris to mark WWI anniversary

Some 60,000 Canadians died, 172,000 injured during First World War between 1914 and 1918

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses supporters during a Liberal Party fundraiser in West Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday November 1, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join world leaders in France this weekend to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Trudeau’s office says the prime minister will visit the Canadian National Vimy Ridge Memorial in northern France on Saturday before attending Armistice Day ceremonies in Paris on Sunday to mark the end of the “war to end all wars.”

More than 60 leaders are to take part in the commemoration, including French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

During the three-day visit to France, Trudeau will also attend the Paris Peace Forum, a new initiative modeled after the Paris climate-accord meetings three years ago, and speak at a summit exploring ways to use technology to improve public services.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will also have a one-on-one meeting with Macron.

READ MORE: The Guns of 1917 – Fruits of Sacrifice

Some 60,000 Canadians died and 172,000 were injured during the First World War between 1914 and 1918.

About 10,500 of those deaths happened at Vimy Ridge as Canadian troops captured the strategically important spot from the Germans.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty
Next story
Minister has already met with 22 bands in Trans Mountain consultation redo

Just Posted

Vernon Panthers rule Fulton tourney

Kal Lakers primed to host North Zone playdowns

RCMP Appreciation Day petition available at Vernon Vipers game

If you haven’t signed petition, you can do so at B.C. Hockey League game Wednesday at Kal Tire Place

Vernon Magnums make football final

Brush off Kamloops Broncos in Interior semis

Vernon dental hygiene clinic launches veteran campaign

MidWest Dental Hygiene campaign will see a veteran win two hours of chair time

Vernon museum exhibition leads Remembrance Day

Finish the Fight! Vernon in the Great War on display at Greater Vernon Museum and Archives

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

OSO honours Remembrance Day weekend with Requiem

Peforming in Kelowna Nov. 9, Penticton Nov. 10, Vernon Nov. 11

Sacred fire in Shuswap to help illuminate darkness surrounding missing women

Ceremony held near Nicole Bell’s former Malakwa residence to raise awareness of missing Shuswap women

Bruce McArthur could stand trial as early as September 2019: judge

McArthur is accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village

Feds promise $165 million in compensation after shortchanging 270,000 veterans

Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan revealed the error and compensation package Monday

Minister has already met with 22 bands in Trans Mountain consultation redo

Redo follows August ruling in which court said original pipeline consultation wasn’t good enough

Trudeau to visit Vimy Ridge, Paris to mark WWI anniversary

Some 60,000 Canadians died, 172,000 injured during First World War between 1914 and 1918

Vernon police warn of increase in theft of tools

RCMP cuation all to secure their property

Most Read