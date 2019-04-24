Trump says he’ll go to Supreme Court if Democrats try to impeach

There has been talk of impeachment since the Mueller report was released

FILE - In this Monday, April 15, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, after visiting Minnesota. A U.S. judge in Oregon said Tuesday, April 23, 2019, he intends to at least partially block a rule change by Trump’s administration that could cut off federal funding for providers who refer patients for an abortion, though the scope of his decision remains to be seen. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

President Donald Trump says he’ll go directly to the U.S. Supreme Court “if the partisan Dems” ever try to impeach him.

But Trump’s strategy could run into a roadblock: the high court itself, which said in 1993 that the framers of the Constitution didn’t intend for the court to have the power to review impeachment proceedings. The Supreme Court ruled that impeachment and removal from office is Congress’ duty alone.

“I DID NOTHING WRONG,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. Trump says not only are there no “High Crimes and Misdemeanours,” one of the bases for impeachment outlined in the U.S. Constitution, “there are no Crimes by me at all.”

He alleges Democrats committed crimes and says they’re looking “to Congress as last hope!” because “We waited for Mueller and WON.”

The Mueller Report, despite being written by Angry Democrats and Trump Haters, and with unlimited money behind it ($35,000,000), didn’t lay a glove on me. I DID NOTHING WRONG. If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

…..are there no “High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” there are no Crimes by me at all. All of the Crimes were committed by Crooked Hillary, the Dems, the DNC and Dirty Cops – and we caught them in the act! We waited for Mueller and WON, so now the Dems look to Congress as last hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

