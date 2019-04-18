Two recommendations made in probe of B.C. train derailment that killed three

The CP Rail train went off the tracks near the B.C.-Alberta border in February

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has issued two safety recommendations to federal regulators as part of their investigation into the train derailment that killed three men near Field, B.C., in February.

The TSB released its latest report Thursday, recommending that Transport Canada ensures effective safety procedures are applied to all trains stopped in emergency cases on both “heavy grade” and “mountain grades.”

Transport Canada should also review the efficacy of air brake system inspections and maintenance procedures for grain hopper cars used in unit train operations, the report advises, and ensure that those cars will be operated safely at all times.

READ MORE: Train that derailed and killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

The derailment on Feb. 4 sent 99 cars and two locomotives off the tracks at the Spiral Tunnels, near the B.C.-Alberta border.

Conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell, and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer were killed. All three were from Calgary.

READ MORE: Three identified in fatal train derailment in Field

TSB investigators said it appears the train somehow began to move on its own after the crew had brought it to a halt. The maximum speed in that area is 20 miles per hour, and once in motion, the train began to move faster down the steep terrain.

“There was not anything the crew did. The train just started moving on its own,” said railway and pipeline investigator James Carmichael at the time.

WATCH: Scenes from Canadian Pacific freight train derailment in B.C.

Shortly after the incident, Transport Canada issued a mandatory hand-braking protocol for when a train is stopped on a mountain grade.

At the time, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said the order will remain in effect as long as necessary.

READ MORE: Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The TSB has collected data from the accident site and the locomotives, conducted interviews, examined and photographed the wreckage, and identified components for further examination.

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani and Liam Harrap

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Weekend weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

Dryer fire forces evacuation of CamAm Pet Treats

Fire crews are on scene of a dryer fire in Vernon

Okanagan water grants used to respond to climate change

OBWB has approved funding to 17 projects that will help conserve and protect water in the valley.

Prince George sweeps Vernon Vipers in BCHL final

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

Big Changes to Kelowna’s Fat Cat

“We wanted to revitalize the event”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The rain clouds will move on

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

South Okanagan city unites for candlelight vigil honouring shooting victims

Hundreds gathered to support the grieving family & friends of the victims from the April 15 shooting

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

Two recommendations made in probe of B.C. train derailment that killed three

The CP Rail train went off the tracks near the B.C.-Alberta border in February

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Short-circuit likely caused Notre Dame fire: police official

Investigators made an initial assessment of the cathedral but can’t yet search charred interior

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Vernon pet stores raise paws for assistance dogs

On Saturday, April 27, volunteers and pets from Paw Prints Rescue will be on site at Vernon Total Pet to meet anyone interested in adopting a pet.

Vancouver Island cat jumps from fourth floor to escape fire

Blueberry was missing after the fire but has been found

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select sailings

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries will be available on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Most Read