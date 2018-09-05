An accident near the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 97B in Sicamous closed the TCH in both directions for several hours Tuesday night. File Photo

Tuesday night accident closes Trans-Canada Highway in Shuswap

Highway re-opened east of Sicamous in the early morning hours of Wednesday

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed in both directions last night due to an accident 500 metres east of the junction with Highway 97A in Sicamous.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the accident may have involved a pedestrian crossing the highway.

The highway was closed from approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4 and re-open ed in the early morning hours.

Trans Canada East Traffic Services is investigating the accident and have not yet provided more information.

@SalmonArm
barb.brouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Your morning news in 90: Sept. 5, 2018
Next story
Okanagan College opens food bank for students

Just Posted

Lumby seeks more affordable housing

Staff to submit application for grant funding through BC Housing for project

Acton to seek fourth term as Lumby mayor

Kevin Acton officially files papers in village for Oct. 20 municipal election

Armstrong arson suspect’s matter moves into New Year

Colette Leneveu will appear next in Vernon Law Courts April 17, 2019 for a pre-trial conference

From Peachland to Revelstoke, housing sales take a dip

The real estate market is continuing on a cooling trend.

Vernon excessive speeders dinged with excessive fines

RCMP nab two speeders going more than 60 km/h over posted speed limits

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

COLUMN: Plant pilgrimage set to begin

September is here and it reminds us we have to start bringing houseplants in.

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

Armstrong IPE parade winners announced

Roughly 90 entries in parade this year

Okanagan Cooperative raising funds for charity

Annual Fuel Good Day takes place Sept. 18 in Vernon, Armstrong, Salmon Arm

Most Read