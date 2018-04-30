Princeton Ground Search and Rescue worked in Tulameen Sunday, delivery evacuation notices. Photo credit: Bob Marsh

Tulameen flood expected to worsen

Tiger dam being installed to control Otter Lake

The flood situation in Tulameen is expected to worsen, and a mitigation team is in that community Monday afternoon preparing to install a tiger dam.

RDOS director Bob Coyne said the dam, which is made of rubber, will be used to try to control Otter Lake, and reduce its overflow onto residential streets.

The expert’s assessment is the flood “will escalate,” said Coyne.

A state of emergency was declared Sunday in the town. One hundred and forty eight properties have been evacuated and the rest of the 157 homes in the area are under evacuation alert.

Coyne said lake levels dropped overnight, but added “the snow melt is hardly started…the creeks haven’t started running.”

Coyne said that in addition to the lake, firefighters are coping with rising ground water that is flowing through septic fields, polluting wells and the flood water.

“It is a significant health risk to anyone in that water,” he said.

Well water will also be contaminated, said Coyne.

“Please don’t drink the water…the Tulameen Fire Hall has a treated water system where people who are remaining can get their water and there is bottled water available at the fire hall.”

The last major flood incident in Tulameen was in 2012, although the community experiences so degree of flooding each spring.

Coyne said the district is seeking a long term solution to the problem.

“Something needs to be done at the discharge of the lake to allow more water to escape,” he said…Otter Creek can only handle so much.”

Related: Flood threat to Tulameen “very serious”

Related:Water woes in South Okanagan and Similkameen

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners
Next story
Businesses honoured for excellence

Just Posted

Christian elected Shuswap tribal chief

Splatsin chief acclaimed as head of Shuswap Nation Tribal Council

Businesses honoured for excellence

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Community Excellence Awards

Cast can’t wait for you to be their guest

Lights of Broadway presents Beauty and the Beast May 11-12 at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre

Bike Fest kicks off Thursday

North Okanagan Cycling Society hosting a number of events through Sunday

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo headed to Kelowna

Cirque du Soleil is bringing their arena show, Corteo, to Prospera Place Oct. 17 to Oct. 21

Vernon Morning Star shines at awards

Vernon newspaper collects excellence award, founder honoured

Report finds failures in governance at Ridley Terminals

Auditor general report outlines shortcomings by senior management at Prince Rupert’s coal terminal

Humboldt player’s parents deal with phoney fundraiser

Fake Twitter account for Humboldt Bronco set up to solicit money through GoFundMe campaign

B.C. steps up flood response as interior braces for snow melt

Wildfire-ravaged communities brace for spring floods

Coldstream councillor ready to get back in the saddle

Coldstream councillor back

Health Canada says rabid dog saliva remedy banned, after B.C. case

The agency had investigated after a Victoria naturopath treated a four-year-old boy with lyssin

Body found in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Maintenance worker had been called to fix a toilet that wouldn’t flush

On tax deadline day, hotels urge Ottawa to tax Airbnb

Hotel Association of Canada says taxing online rental company could bring in $100 million a year

Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford had been charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault

Most Read