Tulameen properties ordered to evacuate due to flooding

The order is issued “due to immediate danger to life, safety, due to Tulameen River flooding in Electoral Area H.”

Properties in Tulameen are under evacuation order due to flooding.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue volunteers are distributing the orders Nov. 14, beginning at about 9 p.m.

Properties affected are on Tulameen River Road, Coalmont Road, First Street, Lawless Creek Road, George Street, Lawless Creek Road and Blakeburn Road.

According to a release from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) the order is being enacted for 34 properties “due to immediate danger to life, safety, due to Tulameen River flooding in Electoral Area H.”

The following is direction from the RDOS:

All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.

If you require services or information, please contact the Town of Princeton Emergency Support Services if you are unable to register online:

250-273-0143

If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support:

250-809-7152.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) volunteers will be able to assist you to meet your basic needs by providing services for up to 72 hours. This may include coordinating food, clothing, lodging and transportation.

Within the RDOS area – ALERT provides assistance with pet and animal care

Beyond 72 hours, ESS volunteers may provide additional support or referral to the Canadian Red Cross.

If you are not able to attend the reception centre and you require support: please call the EOC at: 250-490-4225

An ESS volunteer will return your call within one business day.

Once you are evacuated from your home, and you have not already done so, please register for CivicReady to receive notifications by phone, email and text.

https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/civicready-mass-notification-system

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN EVACUATION ORDER IS ISSUED

You must leave the area immediately.

Follow directions of emergency responders and travel designated or safest route available.

Register as an evacuee at the designated Reception Centre or online: ess.gov.bc.ca

If you need transportation assistance from evacuation area, call RDOS EOC: 250-490-4225

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Close all windows and doors.

Please store your Firearms in accordance with Section 118 of the Firearms Act.

Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbor or someone needing transportation. Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

If you identify as having extraordinary needs, contact RDOS EOC for assistance.

