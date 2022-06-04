Tulameen properties put under evacuation alert by regional district

An Evacuation Alert has been issued for 18 properties adjacent to the Tulameen River, and Tulameen River Road.

The alert was activated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Friday, June 30 due to the threat of overland flooding and the potential for loss of access or egress in the area of Tulameen River Road.

A release from the RDOS states residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however there may be limited notice due to changing conditions.

Properties on alert are:

615 Tulameen River Rd

622 Tulameen River Rd

411 Tulameen River Rd

377 Tulameen River Rd

386 Tulameen River Rd

402 Tulameen River Rd

424 Tulameen River Rd

431 Tulameen River Rd

352 Tulameen River Rd

361 Tulameen River Rd

337 Tulameen River Rd

488 Tulameen River Rd

523 Tulameen River Rd

468 Tulameen River Rd

244 Tulameen River Rd

266 Tulameen River Rd

278 Tulameen River Rd

232 Tulameen River Rd

What you should do:

 Prepare for the evacuation order.

 Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

 Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence with family or friends, if possible – commercial/hotel accommodation may not be available.

 Pack essential items such as:

 government-issued ID

 medications

 eyeglasses

 valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information)

 immediate care needs for dependents and

 if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

 Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbors, if assistance is needed.

 Consider evacuating, call the ESS at 250-486-1890 to discuss your options.

 Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

 Pet owners and hobby farmers with concerns for their animals may contact:

 Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT): 250-809-7152

 Commercial Farmers contact the RDOS EOC 250-490-4225

 Arrange transportation for all your household members.

 Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

 If transportation assistance is needed, contact the RDOS EOC 250-490-4225.

 Please store your Fire Arms in accordance with Section 118 of the Fire Arms Act.

 Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor news sources including Voyant Alert.

 Pre-register at ess.gov.bc.ca

 You will need to either attend a reception center or call 250-486-1890 if the ALERT is expanded to an ORDER for immediate ESS services.

