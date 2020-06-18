Tulameen to open up for ATVs this summer

Residents and visitors in Tulameen will have more opportunities to ride their ATVs in town this summer.

That’s because Princeton RCMP has created a new permit for off-road vehicles which gives holders permission to use untraveled portions of most of the village’s streets.

“This is not a right,” said Sgt. Rob Hughes. “This is a privilege, and in Tulameen this is a big privilege.”

The MV1815 permit opens up the community to off-road vehicles, with the exception of Coalmont Road and a portion of Otter Avenue.

“This is to give the community and off-road vehicle riders the chance to prove they can operate respectfully, legally, ethically and responsibly,” said Hughes.

“If that doesn’t happen, it goes away.”

Related: RCMP to open Tulameen streets for ATVs

Hughes advised the initiative is to allow access to trails, and is not intended to make ATVs a “second vehicle” for residents to do their shopping or pick up their mail.

“This is not for you to drive around town for your convenience…It’s for from your home, to the trail, and then back. It’s not to go to your neighbour’s for a beer. It’s not to go to the beach.”

He stressed that off-road vehicles must stay off the pavement, using only the shoulders of streets and roads, and respect the speed limit of 30/km/hour.

The use of off-road vehicles in Tulameen became an issue two years ago, when a local resident engaged police and held a public meeting with the goal of getting illegal ATVs and dirt bikes off the streets.

There had been several recent tragedies in the area, and local resident Randy Halyk said it was inevitable someone in town would be hurt.

Related: Weekend warriors cause trouble in Tulameen

“I guess the biggest problem is on the long weekends here, when all of a sudden the town goes from 200 to 2,000 people. We have machines everywhere,” Halyk told The Spotlight in a May 2018 interview.

“It’s like an ATV and side-by-side explosion..I think there’s a feeling when you come to Tulameen it’s lawless, and you can do what you want.”

At that time, only one street route was open to off-road vehicle riders, and it didn’t allow access to the trails or town amenities.

Related: Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Last summer, Hughes extended the permitted area for ATVs to allow riders passage to the town’s only gas station.

Anyone with an existing permit — and Hughes said there are “hundreds” of permit holders — must visit the Princeton RCMP detachment to pick up an amendment. New applications for permits will also be received.

However, because the detachment front office is currently closed under COVID conditions, riders need to wait until the doors are open to the public, which Hughes said he hopes that will happen soon.

The new permits are only valid until April 30, 2021, as the exercise is a “trial,” he said, adding an individual’s permit can be rescinded.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Vernon chamber puts spotlight on new cultural centre
Next story
Haida Gwaii firefighters accidentally send $100K to fraudsters in elaborate scheme

Just Posted

Vernon chamber puts spotlight on new cultural centre

A letter penned to local governments urges for expedited planning processes

‘Nice to be open,’ says Vernon FreshCo manager

Seven months later, new grocery store opens doors to downtown community

Vernon Salvation Army warns of scam

An individual claiming to represent the organization is soliciting donations in Harwood community

Straight pride ad sparks hate for Armstrong gym

Owner has pulled business cards, says everyone is welcome at the health club

Kalamalka Rotary donates to 4 international causes

Local Rotary Club gives financial boost to organizations in Mexico, Haiti and Africa

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Two family dogs shot, carcasses left in gravel pit northwest of Chase

Owner shaken, Kamloops SPCA investigating the deaths

Tulameen to open up for ATVs this summer

Residents and visitors in Tulameen will have more opportunities to ride their… Continue reading

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Summerland staff reworks budget

Tax rate remains unchanged, but some items deferred or cut

Support for Summerland Food Bank increasing despite COVID-19 pandemic

Community members continuing to contribute to facility

Oliver needs to deal with ‘root causes’ of violent crime: mayor

“We’re not going to arrest our way out of this problem,” says Mayor Martin Johansen

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Summerland’s municipal payroll nears $8 million in 2019

Payment details outlined in Statement of Financial Information

Most Read