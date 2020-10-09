An image from phase one of the Turtle Mountain Boulevard landscaping project. (City of Vernon photo)

Turtle Mountain landscaping work hits phase two

Crews will be excavating Razorback Court and Painted Turtle Drive starting next week

Phase two is set to begin on a landscaping project designed to beautify Vernon’s Turtle Mountain Boulevard.

Starting next week, city crews will be excavating along the boulevard between Razorback Court and Painted Turtle Drive, with a contractor to complete the remainder of the work.

The landscaping has been designed to blend into the natural surroundings of the area and provide a tidy appearance for those travelling through, the city said in a press release Thursday.

The work is expected to wrap up Nov. 20, about a year after council gave the project the green light following talks with area residents.

“Prior to making a decision on the landscape changes, administration worked with residents to find a solution that balances a desire for landscaped boulevards and a need to reduce maintenance costs,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

Last year city staff found the boulevard’s landscaping costs were higher than other areas. After Turtle Mountain residents rejected an idea to create a local service area that would see them foot the bill for additional costs, they were presented with three alternative options at a September 2019 open house and via an online survey.

“During the consultation period, there was no single option that was preferred by residents, so staff took all the feedback and put together an alternative option in order to best capture residents’ desires, reduce maintenance costs, and support the maximum number of mature trees,” Cumming said. “We believe the use of native seed mix and or rock with the installation of a drip irrigation system will achieve this outcome.”

