Twenty day search for missing Labradoodle ends with tears of joy

After twenty days of worry, thousands of kilometers driven, hundreds of social media updates and dozens of volunteers on the ground, the search for missing Larbadoodle Mordy came to a happy end Sunday when he was reunited with his family.

Some credit has to be given to the cheeseburger.

Mordy, who went missing August 26, was spotted Sunday morning on the KVR near Cormack Marsh.

Family members rushed to the area and managed to get close enough to lure the dog with some fast food. Mordy was then leashed and led to the car.

Jared Palfrey described the moment as like something out of a movie.

“Angie and the kids were screaming and crying.”

By 9 p.m. Sunday the family was back in their Abbotsford home, with Mordy sleeping comfortably on the couch under a blanket.

His near-three week ordeal in the wilderness took a physical toll. Mordy lost approximately 15 pounds and was covered in burrs that weighed down his ears and closed one eye.

He had to be shorn, a process which left him “completely relaxed,” said Jared.

Mordy was in the care of the Palfrey’s niece last month when she was visiting her grandmother in Princeton.

The dog escaped from an enclosed yard, setting off an exhaustive search that brought the family back to Princeton six times, and also included the hiring of a professional tracker who employed bloodhounds.

Related: Professional dog tracker, bloodhounds, brought in to search for lost Labradoodle

Jared acknowledged the efforts to get Mordy home were time consuming and expensive.

While both Angie and Jared love Mordy, he said their motivation in finding him came from their children. “I didn’t want one of my kids to say to me ‘you should have done more, you could have done more’…I couldn’t have lived with myself.”

Mordy, a skittish animal by nature, was spooked by the efforts to rescue him, and ran from those trying to help.

Saturday the family was hopeful after Mordy was spotted in a yard near Burton Avenue.

“It was a four hour and 20 kilometre chase, up and down the mountain and across the river and everyone soaking wet,” said Jared.

But by Sunday something had changed.

“He wasn’t as afraid as Saturday or the day before.”

Princeton residents were caught up in Mordy’s saga, following and reporting his movements on Facebook. Many went out and searched on their own.

“The people of Princeton B.C. are the finest people we have ever met, without a doubt,” said Jared. “Miracles happen all the time and Mordy being found is one of them, but the softer miracle was the community coming together for complete strangers.”

The Palfreys also received support from around the province and around the globe, after Mordy’s story was first published on-line.

“We’ve had messages from people as far as New Zealand and France telling us they’ve been following our story and congratulating us on being reunited. It’s amazing,” said Angie.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Mordy lost approximately 15 pounds and had to be shorn to remove burrs from his fur.

Previous story
Federal party leaders address gun violence after weekend shooting near Toronto
Next story
Graffiti referencing bomb threat on Kamloops school, non-credible

Just Posted

Conservative leader stops in Lake Country

Andrew Scheer says he would bring back two child-focused tax credits cut by the Liberals

Charlotte Diamond to bring classic children’s music to Vernon

Iconic Canadian children’s entertainer performs Oct. 6 at Vernon District Performing Arts Centre

Decision on Sagmoen voir dire expected today

Media outlets to tackle publication ban in Vernon courts

Greener future rounded up at Vernon fair

Kal Tire Community Eco-Fair builds on environmental best practices

Grades dropped from B.C. report cards

New format in place for K-9

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Graffiti referencing bomb threat on Kamloops school, non-credible

RCMP said phrasing of the message indicated the graffiti at Valleyview secondary was likely a prank

Twenty day search for missing Labradoodle ends with tears of joy

After twenty days of worry, thousands of kilometers driven, hundreds of social… Continue reading

Pair killed in Bamfield bus crash were 18-year-old UVic students

The victims were a young woman from Manitoba and and a young man from the U.S.

Safety concerns resurface after fatal bus crash on Vancouver Island

Huu-ay-aht First Nations wants a safe route between Bamfield and Port Alberni

Okanagan physician responds to pro-lifer

One pro-lifer’s letter to the Morning Star ‘ignores Canadian history and needs correcting’

National weather forecasters predict average fall, cold winter

The Weather Network says precipitation will about average in most parts of Canada

Morning Start: Do you know who first played the Joker?

Your morning start for Monday, September 16.

Similkameen orchardists file lawsuit over ancestral remains site

Lawsuit alleges individuals entered the property by force

Most Read