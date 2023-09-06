Twin Lakes wildfire grows, American side of Crater Creek blaze now ‘contained’

Crater Creek wildfire still mapped at 46,500 hectares; 13 properties on evacuation order

The Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos continues to burn out of control, as of Sept. 6. (Photo- BC Wildfire Service)

The fight against a pair of major wildfires in the South Okanagan-Similkameen continues Wednesday, Sept. 6, with crews battling the blazes at two different stages of control.

BC Wildfire Service says the “highly visible” cross-border Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos saw minimal growth overnight and remains mapped at an estimated 46,500 hectares in size, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials in Washington, however, are now reporting that U.S. crews have contained the blaze on that size. It is more than 20,000 hectares in size south of the border.

North of the border, Ashnola Forrest Service Road remains closed and a dangerous tree assessment will continue through the middle of this week. Crews began this work in the area on Labour Day weekend.

There are still 13 properties under evacuation order along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen’s latest update.

BCWS says the cross-border fire, which is located 18 kilometres southwest of Keremeos, is still listed as “out of control.”

There are currently 10 firefighters responding to the blaze.

“Firefighters will continue to monitor fire behaviour and asses control options in limited areas of concern,” BCWS said.

The Upper Park Pill Creek wildfire near Twin Lakes, meanwhile, is still considered held.

It has grown past 2,000 hectares since Labour Day.

Crews will patrol the north end of the fire and extinguish hot spots through Wednesday, BCWS said.

There are currently 96 properties in the RDOS areas of Grand Oro Road and the Yellow Brick Road that remain on evacuation alert.

Active direct attack methods are being implemented on the south flank of the fire through Wednesday, said BCWS.

A total of 60 personnel are on scene fighting the blaze.

There are currently two helicopters responding to both the Upper Park Pill Creek and Crater Creek wildfires.

