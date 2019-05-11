Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

Sunshine is still in the forecast from Saturday through Monday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The sun continued shining Friday, bringing record-breaking warm weather.

A strong ridge of high pressure has kept the B.C. coast hot and sunny this week, according to Environment Canada, leading to multiple new daily high temperature records Friday.

Lytton, B.C. was, again, the hottest spot in the country, with mercury reaching 33.2 C. Pemberton was close behind at 32.8 C.

And the winner for today's BC hot spot is once again #Lytton! 33.2 C makes it not only BC's hot spot but Canada's as well. #BCstorm #BCHeat — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) May 11, 2019

READ MORE: Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Terrace and Agassiz tied in breaking 95-year-old records. Terrace reached 28 C, surpassing 26.1 C seen in 1924, while Agassiz broke its former record of 27.8 C with 28.9 C.

The warm weather is expected to stick around until Tuesday, before cooling off to more moderate temperatures.

READ MORE: Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

READ MORE: Low B.C. snowpacks reduce flood risk, hike chance of summer droughts

Weather records broken on Friday:

Abbotsford: 27.7 C (25.3 C in 1993)

Agassiz: 28.9 C (27.8 C in 1924)

Bella Bella: 24.5 C (19.5 C in 1980)

Bella Coola: 28.3 C (25.6 C in 1946)

Burns Lake: 26.1 C (25.3 C in 2013)

Esquimalt: 24.8 C (23.9 C in 1931)

Gibsons: 25.7 C (22.7 in 2013)

Gonzales Point: 24.8 C (23.9 in 1931)

Hope: 28.4 C (28.3 C in 1993)

Lillooet: 32.3 C (31 C set in 2013)

Lytton: 33.2 C (32.2 C in 1949)

Malahat: 23.9 C (21.6 C in 2016)

Nanaimo: 28 C (25.6 C in 1968)

Pemberton: 32.8 C (30 C in 1949)

Pitt Meadows: 29.3 C (26.7 C in 1931)

Sechelt: 25.7 C (22.7 C in 2013)

Smithers: 26.4 C (24.4 C in 1975)

Squamish: 28 C (25 C in 1997)

Stewart: 25.3 C (23.7 C in 2005)

Tatlayoko Lake: 26.4 C (24.9 C in 2013)

Terrace: 28 C (26.1 C in 1924)

Tofino: 23.5 C (21.7 C in 1936)

Vanderhoof: 27.5 C (26.5 C in 2013

Victoria: 25.2 C (23.9 C in 1931)

Victoria Harbour: 24.8 C (21.7 C in 2016)

Whistler: 28.5 C (25.6 C in 2013)

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.