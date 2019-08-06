Two arrested after shots fired in Summerland

Two people have been arrested after police were called to a report of shots being fired at a home on Giants Head Mountain Road.

Summerland RCMP received the call on Aug. 3 at 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned a man and woman had been in an argument at the home. The man discharged a shot gun at the outside of the house.

There were no injuries.

The man and woman then drove out of Summerland, while Police Dog Services officer’s spotted the vehicle.

With assistance from the Penticton and Summerland RCMP detachments and the Police Dog Services officer, the man and woman were taken into custody.

The gun has yet to be located, but a 30-year-old Summerland man has been held on several charges.

“Thankfully, no one was injured and this was a targeted incident. While the accused remains in custody, our officers are continuing their investigation into this very serious offence,” said Const. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP detachment.

