Two arrested after shots fired in Summerland

Incident occurred on Giants Head Mountain Road on Saturday afternoon

Two people have been arrested after police were called to a report of shots being fired at a home on Giants Head Mountain Road.

Summerland RCMP received the call on Aug. 3 at 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned a man and woman had been in an argument at the home. The man discharged a shot gun at the outside of the house.

READ ALSO: Keremeos RCMP recover stolen Summerland motorcycle

READ ALSO: RCMP intercept Okanagan woman’s $40,000 intended for fraudsters

There were no injuries.

The man and woman then drove out of Summerland, while Police Dog Services officer’s spotted the vehicle.

With assistance from the Penticton and Summerland RCMP detachments and the Police Dog Services officer, the man and woman were taken into custody.

The gun has yet to be located, but a 30-year-old Summerland man has been held on several charges.

“Thankfully, no one was injured and this was a targeted incident. While the accused remains in custody, our officers are continuing their investigation into this very serious offence,” said Const. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP detachment.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spot fires near Westwold, Chase under control
Next story
Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

Just Posted

Canada’s top court asked to hear appeal of American Indigenous man’s hunting rights

Defendent Richard Desautel has already won three court challenges

Police seek whereabouts of wanted Vernon man

Brent Thomas Doyle is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds

Vernon champion celebrated as community healer

Since passing away in May, Marjorie Macki is being honoured as a Community Champion

Cora breakfast chain to welcome first Vernon guests

Vernon will soon have its newest dedicated breakfast spot

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

Update: Wildfire in the South Okanagan remains at 280 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Kelowna man faces charges after fleeing on foot from stolen sedan

The man fled from police on foot after being spotted inside a stolen car

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Learn wildfire coping skills at Okanagan CMHA workshop

Effects of devastating fires are far reaching, impacting mental health and well being

Pickleballers deny cursing at teen during Okanagan sport court confrontation

Shoreline Park has been the site for basketball, pickleball and bickering

Missing Shuswap woman catalyst for new search technology

Ashley Simpson’s pink suitcase inspires program for colour-specific drone search

Corvette flees police, smashes two vehicles on Highway 97C

Corvette flees police in Merritt heads to Kelowna on Sunday

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake, says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Most Read