Two Buddha statues stolen from Vernon yards

One owner said her statue had been left undisturbed for more than 10 years

A statue of the Buddha was stolen from a Vernon resident’s yard on 24 Avenue Saturday morning, June 6, 2020. (Contributed)

A pair of Buddha statues were stolen from the yards of two separate Vernon residences Saturday morning.

Amaya Ormaechea posted to the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook group, saying she saw a suspicious individual walking around the area of her townhouse on 24 Avenue around 5:15 a.m. June 5.

Later that morning she discovered the statue had been stolen from her yard, having been in its place for more than 10 years.

“All the little kids know him and He was very important to us,” Ormaechea said. “Our garden is decorated for the Buddha.”

Ormaechea then got word from a neighbour Saturday afternoon, who told her a similar story.

“My neighbor just noticed her Buddha is gone from her front entrance, too,” she said.

Ormaechea described the statue as “super heavy,” being made of concrete, and said her neighbours are checking their porches for missing items.

The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon RCMP for comment.

READ MORE: Revelstoke, North Okanagan RCMP team up to nab Alberta man, stolen BMW

READ MORE: Coldstream golf cart stolen, then returned

Brendan Shykora

theft