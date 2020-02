Firefighters, RCMP and ambulance are on scene

Fire crews are responding to a multi-vehicle incident in downtown Vernon.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident and RCMP and ambulance is on scene at 32nd Street and 25th Avenue.

The call was made just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

