Two cars collide beside Vernon shopping centre

Emergency crews responded to a car accident next to the Village Green Shopping Centre in Vernon just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

The crash occurred at the busy intersection of 31 Street and 48 Avenue and involved a man driving a silver Toyota Yaris and a woman in a green Kia hatchback.

B.C. Ambulance was called to the scene after one of the drivers initially complained of neck pain, but neither driver was taken to hospital.

The vehicles suffered minor damages and were able to be driven out of the intersection without a tow truck.

Traffic was reduced to one eastbound lane along 48 Avenue until about 11:40 a.m.

