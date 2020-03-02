Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (File)

Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day stabbing death back in court

Nathan Truant, 27, Noah Vaten, 21, are both charged with manslaughter

The two men charged in connection with a 2018 Canada Day stabbing in Kelowna appeared back in court on Monday (March 2).

Nathan Truant, 27, Noah Vaten, 21, are both charged with manslaughter in the death of Esa Carriere in 2018.

An unnamed 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, of Kelowna, are also charged in connection with the incident.

Truant and Vaten both appeared in provincial court, though Vaten is the only one who has been taken into police custody. Truant sat in the gallery with his mother.

Details discussed during the proceedings can not be divulged due to a publication ban protecting information on evidence given at the preliminary inquiry.

Carriere, a 23-year-old originally from Mississauga Ont., was discovered on the ground near the Queensway bus loop suffering from life-threatening injuries, back on July 1, 2018.

RCMP received reports of an altercation about 10:50 p.m. just after the Canada Day fireworks. Kelowna’s downtown was flooded with people at the time, but no one was arrested at the scene.

READ MORE: Kelowna Canada Day stabbing victim remembered as ‘super nice guy’

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Canada Day homicide victim identified


michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones
Next story
Massive fire engulfs CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

‘Gone but not forgotten!’: Protesters rally outside of Vernon court

Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2017 incident

Vernon rink gives up four in final-end loss at Brier

Saskatchewan pulls out 9-8 victory, dropping BC champs to 1-2

Wild edge Vernon Vipers; tie series

Wenatchee holds on for 2-1 win at home Sunday; series now shifts to Vernon Tuesday and Wednesday

Vernon Special Olympians medal at Canada Games

Snowshoer Mary Adamson leads way with three medals; snowshoer, cross-country skier win golds

Vernon student climate action group plans protest

Earth Strike Vernon invites students to courthouse protest Friday, March 6

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

B.C. Ferries will start taking debit at ticket booths this month

PIN pads will allow for tap payments

Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died

Massive fire engulfs CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

Cause currently unknown

Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day stabbing death back in court

Nathan Truant, 27, Noah Vaten, 21, are both charged with manslaughter

Summerland places 13th in basketball provincials

Girls team competed against top schools in B.C. on the weekend

Most Read