(left to right) Roy Sasano, Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer speak to media outside the Abbotsford courtroom on Thursday (July 7). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Two convicted for roles in Abbotsford hog farm protest

Nick Shafer and Amy Soranno were convicted of break-and-enter and mischief

Two protesters of the ‘Excelsior Four’ have been found guilty of break-and-enter and mischief in relation to the April 28, 2019 protest at Abbotsford’s Excelsior Hog Farm.

Nick Shafer and Amy Soranno were each convicted for their role in the protest. A third protester, Roy Sasano, was acquitted. In May, prosecutors dropped charges against Geoff Regier.

“This isn’t the outcome we hoped for, but it’s not about us and never has been,” Soranno said. “We can’t lose sight of the true victims — the animals.”

Soranno called on the government to install mandatory CCTV cameras inside all farms and slaughterhouses in B.C.

Shafer and Soranno are expected to be sentenced on Tuesday (July 12). They did not rule out the possibility of appealing their conviction.

