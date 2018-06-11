A deadly fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, in the 170-unit Mountain Village Garden Apartment complex in North Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Two dead in overnight North Vancouver apartment fire

Fire officials say 16 others have been taken to hospital with various injuries

Two people have died in an apartment fire in North Vancouver.

Fire officials say 16 others have been taken to hospital with various injuries, ranging from minor to severe.

The blaze broke out at about 2:30 a.m., in the 170 unit Mountain Village Garden Apartment complex.

READ MORE: Community rallies to support Mexican farmworkers displaced by fire

Sixteen suites in two of several buildings in the complex are destroyed.

Firefighters say 150 residents were evacuated but many have been allowed to return because their buildings were not involved.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

(Global)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle
Next story
Snow to hit Coquihalla, B.C. mountain passes

Just Posted

June snow not uncommon at Okanagan ski hills

Silver Star (22 cm) and Big White (14 cm) both received plenty of June white stuff on weekend

Social media addiction having deadly results among youth

Kelowna website owner says excessive social media reliance is causing a surge in suicide rates.

Caetani Cultural Centre announces music fest lineup

Annual series launches season with Vernon’s own Feet First June 24

NOCCA announces upcoming season in Vernon

Five concerts starting this fall

UPDATE: Power restored at snow-covered SilverStar

Power off for 1,100 customers for more than two hours Sunday, June 10. More than 20 cm of snow

Festivities are underway at Lumby Days

The annual family fair began Friday and runs all weekend long.

Okanagan chefs pair food and film

Event celebrates the Okanagan’s culinary and wine-making expertise

FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Brazil, led by Neymar, considered likely winners of Group D

Two dead in overnight North Vancouver apartment fire

Fire officials say 16 others have been taken to hospital with various injuries

Snow to hit Coquihalla, B.C. mountain passes

It’s back. Snow has returned.

A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

How did it comes to this? Leaders of Canada and the United States are locked in an ugly battle

Trump attacks target Canada’s supply-managed dairy system

Trump warns that Canada would face repercussions unless supply-managed dairy system is dismantled

Migrants remain at sea as Italy-Malta standoff escalates

Italy-Malta refused to let a rescue ship with 629 people aboard dock in their ports

Reel Reviews: Old release worth seeing through new eyes

We say, “mother! is a brilliant, disturbing movie, especially if view it with the correct eyes.”

Most Read