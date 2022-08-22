Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area B director Bob Fleming (left) and Electoral Area C Director Amanda Shatzko (second from left) have announced their intentions to seek re-election in October. (Contributed)

Two directors announce desire to run again for RDNO

There are five director positions for the taking

  • Aug. 22, 2022 5:00 p.m.
  • News

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be getting a new slate of directors after the fall election.

Some faces may stay the same as incumbents Bob Fleming and Amanda Shatzko have both declared they will be seeking re-election.

Fleming has served as director for electoral area B since 2011.

“I have had the privilege of serving Area B Residents for almost 11 years,” said Fleming. “In that time I have had a significant role in improving a range of services including fire protection, parks and trails and water.”

Shatzko is seeking her second term as director for electoral area C.

“My first day on the job in 2018, I was acclaimed by fellow politicians to be vice-chair of RDNO,” said Shatzko. “A position I have held since then while chairing other committees. It has been an honour to help lead our region in projects and collaborations, and for my peers and constituents to have confidence in my work. I hope to continue the progress by running for a second term.”

The RDNO has five director positions open, one for each electoral area.

The election is set for Oct. 15.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
North Okanagan Regional District

