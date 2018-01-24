Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

Edmonton police have charged two women with attempted murder in an abuse investigation involving five children under the age of 10.

After receiving a tip from a babysitter last month, police say they checked a house in the city and found the children in a “shocking environment and physical state.”

All of the kids needed medical attention, including two who were admitted to hospital.

Police say they arrested two women who are known to the children and who were responsible for their care.

The women, age 23 and 24, also face other charges including aggravated assault, abandonment of a child, unlawful confinement and criminal negligence.

Police say the children are recovering and are being looked after in loving environments with lots of support.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Just Posted

Four sites eyed for new Vernon cultural facility

Publicly owned properties identified by consultants

Collision highlights need for safer access

Ministry to monitor mobile park/Hwy. 97B intersection

RCMP looking for ring’s owner

Piece of jewelry found at SilverStar Mountain Resort turned in by Good Samaritan

Police dog, handler credited with assault arrest

Incident happened in Armstrong, where man allegedly assaulted parents in home

Seaton students dodge RCMP

Vernon school defeats cops – again – in annual dodge ball game for charity

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

TSB blames optical illusion for plane crash

TSB blames optical illusion and unsecured cargo for 2016 fatal plane crash near Prince George

KIJHL rejects northern expansion

Travel costs influence vote against Quesnel addition

B.C. father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries

Canadian comedy tour hits snowy Okanagan

Snowed In Comedy Tour is back with stops in Kelowna, Penticton, Big White, SilverStar and Vernon

DIY solar energy projects at Schubert

Local expert shares projects using recycled materials

Anderson happy with Kelowna West candidate

Vernon councillor says Mark Thompson great candidate for BC Conservatives

RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Most Read