Two fires on same Kelowna street deemed suspicious

Crews were called out to two fires, a shed and a car, within minutes on Sunday night

Two fires that erupted on a street in Kelowna’s Landmark District on Sunday night have been deemed suspicious.

Both a pick-up truck and a shed were ablaze when Kelowna Fire Department crews arrived at Belaire and Devonshire avenues just before 8 p.m.

Crews quickly extinguished both fires.

Platoon Captain John Kelly said the truck fire appears to have started in the truck’s interior and there was no extension from the shed fire to the main residence.

Both fires are suspicious in nature and will be investigated by the RCMP.

Fire crews also responded to a blaze inside a shipping container on Lougheed Road earlier in the night. That fire was deemed accidental in nature.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure at Westside Learning Centre

READ MORE: Motorists warned about snowfall on Coquihalla Highway

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire