Two flights through Kelowna airport in April had COVID-19 case aboard

One incoming and one outgoing flight carried someone who later tested positive for the virus.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is advising passengers on two flights at the Kelowna airport in early April that they shared the plane with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Passengers on West Jet flight 3343 from Calgary to Kelowna on April 3 and West Jet flight 3325 from Kelowna to Vancouver on April 6 may have been exposed to the virus. No affected seats are specified for the flights and so according to the BCCDC all flight passengers should be self isolating and monitoring for symptoms for a period of 14 days following the flight.

Read More: Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Read More: In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Seven flights to or from Kelowna in March also carried passengers who later tested positive for the virus.

Beginning on Monday, April 20, everyone flying to and from Canadian airports will have to wear non-medical masks. Those without face coverings will not be allowed to board flights and the masks will have to be worn at security checkpoints and other settings where a distance of two metres between people cannot be maintained. Masks are also being recommended for passengers using other forms of public transportation.

Read More: B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Read More: Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus