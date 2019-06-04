Kamloops this Week: Wildfire burns near Kamloops at Stump Lake

Two hectare wildfire sparks near Kamloops

BC Wildfire crews are on scene of a blaze near Stump Lake

  • Jun. 4, 2019 9:12 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

The BC Wildfire Service responded to a wildfire discovered near Stump Lake about 35 kilometres south of Kamloops on Monday afternoon.

Smoke is said to be visible from the adjacent Highway 5A, which is not being affected at this time, according to the BCWFS Facebook page.

The fire is burning on the east side of the lake across from the highway and near Old Kamloops Road.

It’s currently estimated at about two hectares in size and six BC Wildfire Service personnel are responding with support from air tankers.

The blaze is believed to be human caused.

READ MORE: Mother bear and three cubs spotted near Peachland school

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour
Next story
Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Shuswap

Just Posted

Health and Wellness Community Fair comes to Lake Country

The fair takes places June 9 at Beasley Park

Vernon man retrieves stolen wheels from homeless camp

A man with a shopping cart took the tires and rims off the Jeep in plain daylight

Garbage habituated bear euthanized in Armstrong

Three residents were handed violation tickets for not protecting their property from bears

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

Cycling Without Age launches in Greater Vernon

Special program gives free bike rides to seniors and less able-bodied persons

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

UPDATE: Kelowna police officer remains in hospital following crash

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Okanagan athletes ready for International Children’s Games in Russia

The Games start in July and local athletes are competing in 3 of 9 sports

Man accused of assault on Okanagan beach still behind bars

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen is facing multiple assault charges

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

Summerland winery wins gold in France

Silkscarf Winery noted for 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon

Most Read