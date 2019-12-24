The damaged unit at the Granada Inn. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Two house fires keep Penticton firefighters busy before Christmas

The resident in the blaze at the Granada Inn reportedly fled the scene

Penticton fire crews had their hands full on Monday morning (Dec. 23), responding to two fires in as many hours.

The first fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at the Granada Inn Motel on Skaha Lake Road.

The second-storey single room unit was heavily damaged but according to deputy fire Chief Chris Forster, the fire did not extend to any other units.

Witnesses on the scene told fire crews a neighbour ran into the burning unit to pull out the person who was caught in the flames.

According to Forster, the occupant of the home left the premises after being rescued and has yet to be found.

“We have no idea of his status — if he was hurt or if he wasn’t,” he said.

Nobody else in the Granada Inn was displaced or injured.

The Penticton RCMP is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Shortly after returning to the station, another blaze began around 7:30 a.m. in a motorhome on Penticton Indian Band land.

Crews arrived on scene to find the unit fully involved in flames.

The man living in the home sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The motorhome was completely destroyed.

Two house fires keep Penticton firefighters busy before Christmas

