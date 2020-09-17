A reported stabbing led Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to discover two men bleeding and suffering from non-life threatening injuries in Enderby Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Zoe Willard - Facebook)

Two hurt in reported stabbing in Enderby

Police respond to reports of stabbing to find two men in similar condition near Canyon Road

Reports of a possible stabbing in Enderby led police to two men with similar injuries Wednesday night.

A 48-year-old man was found by police bleeding and suffering from non-life threatening injuries on Canyon Road up the road from the Quilakwa Esso around 8:10 p.m., Sept. 16. Another man, 32, was located nearby with similar injuries.

The two men are known to each other and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP believe the incidents are related.

Both men were transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service and treated for their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police believe it was an isolated incident.

There is no risk to the public, according to officers.

READ MORE: Fire sparked at Vernon apartment in manhunt for wanted Enderby man

READ MORE: Coldstream shutterbug scoops top prize

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. government set to release plan to recharge economy after COVID-19 blow
Next story
B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Just Posted

Two hurt in reported stabbing in Enderby

Police respond to reports of stabbing to find two men in similar condition near Canyon Road

Armstrong’s water conservation measures rescinded

Work on the intake project no longer requires customers to rely on well water

Coldstream shutterbug scoops top prize

Thomas Haslinger’s photo of a chipmunk named No. 1 in backyard category

Vernon police catch porch pirate

A 45-year-old Vernon woman faces charges of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property

Bird evacuated from potential BX home fire

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called to the home near Swan Lake just after 11 a.m. Thursday

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

EDITORIAL: A pandemic continues

Measures to control the spread of COVID-19 were introduced six months ago

LETTER: Lekhi family received support from Summerland

Family was showed kindness following racist vandalism in summer

Conservation groups blast province for logging in caribou habitat near Revelstoke

In the last year, 104 cuts have been approved near Revelstoke in caribou habitat

Most Read