Two people are in the hospital after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a road maintenance crew on Highway 5 Monday. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Semi-truck driver issued violation ticket

A crash that sent two road workers to the hospital has prompted a call for further caution around maintenance vehicles.

Kamloops Rural RCMP was called to an accident on Highway 5 and East Shuswap Road Monday, March 25 at about 11:50 p.m. after an Argo Road Crew was rear-ended.

Read more: ‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

The crew was working in the southbound lane and had blocked the lane with numerous signs when a tractor-trailer collided with the crew’s truck and sent the vehicle over the bank with the driver inside.

“Both the driver of the tractor-trailer and the driver in the Argo vehicle were transported to a local medical facility with non-life threatening injuries,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a release.

Police said the semi-truck was issued a violation ticket for driving without due care and attention.

“Kamloops RCMP asks all motorists to drive with caution at all times of the day,” Shelkie said. “Spring brings more work crews onto the highways and it’s important to be alert to signs redirecting traffic. Remember to slow down and move over into another lane when passing emergency vehicles and work crews.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure seconded the RCMP’s plea.

“We’re relieved and grateful the crew was not seriously injured. Please use caution around roadside workers.”

Read more: Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal public services minister to speak in Kelowna, Tappen
Next story
Crews rescue fisherman pulled under water by gear off northern B.C. coast

Just Posted

Chamber insists on community input for Vernon OD prevention site

“There isn’t sufficient community involvement in identifying a suitable location for a prevention site or if such a facility is even needed in the community,” Chamber president

Truck plows into multiple vehicles in Vernon, witness claims

A witness said multiple vehicles were hit Wednesday afternoon in Vernon

Vernon reviews regulations for urban backyard beekeeping

The proposed bylaw updates would allow for small scale hobby beekeeping of up to two or four beehives on most properties.

‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

Vernon police said the incident, known as skitching, could have had fatal consequences

Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets in Vernon

City will be ticketing dogs off-leash in restricted areas

Seth Rogen to launch cannabis brand called Houseplant

The Vancouver-born actor co-founded the Toronto-based company

Former Shuswap municipal candidate proposes rules to curtail illegitimate voting

Beverley Iglesias who made an unsuccessful bid for Chase mayor is lobbying province for new rules

Four stranded by surging seas on a rock off Tofino

Rescue chopper lifts a walker and three boogie boarders to safety after two hours at Long Beach

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Bear that killed Yukon mother, baby had been ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Kelowna to host Skate Canada International

2019 Skate International Canada will be held Oct 25 to 27

Driver punches man in alleged South Okanagan road rage incident

Penticton RCMP attended the scene of what is believed to have been a road rage incident

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Most Read