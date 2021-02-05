(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

Two Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19

The flights were on Jan. 29 and 31

Two Kelowna flights have been exposed to COVID-19.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) listed WestJet flight 325 from Calgary to Kelowna on Jan. 29 as one of the exposed flights. The affected rows are 15 to 21.

WestJet flight 3323 from Kelowna to Vancouver on Jan. 31 was also exposed. The affected rows are nine to 15.

If you were in contact with someone with the virus, your regional health authority may get in touch with you.

The BCCDC is advising passengers on flights with COVID-19 cases to monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days.

For more information on self-isolation as well as self-assessment, visit the BCCDC website.

READ: Kelowna middle school announced case of COVID-19

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91
Next story
Anti-poverty groups blast Canada for accepting vaccines needed in poor countries

Just Posted

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

Vernon area resident Rick Tverdochilb captured footage of ice climbers exploring a rock face near the roundabouts off Otter Lake Cross Road near Highway 97A. (Rick Tverdochilb - Facebook)
WATCH: Ice climbers scale rock wall off Vernon highway

Local shutterbug catches action at the unusual, yet popular, climbing spot on camera

A semi-truck ended up an embankment off Highway 97 north of Vernon Friday morning. (Al Kranenborg photo)
Icy roads send semi up embankment north of Vernon

Truck off road on Highway 97 between Falkland and Vernon

Tricia “Peggy” Penrose has been missing since Jan. 20. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP ask for help locating missing woman

Tricia “Peggy” Penrose was last seen on Jan. 20, may be in Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival intern Zac Schryburt (from left) vice-chairperson Laurell Cornell and volunteer Jordan Bishop put the finishing paint touches on a display for the Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park that will be set up at Polson Park. The 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival, with its Wild West theme, kicks off Friday, Feb. 5, and runs through to Sunday, Feb. 14. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off virtual wild west event

61st annual event will host many virtual events from Friday, Feb. 5 to Sunday, Feb. 14

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Case of missing mom in Chilliwack not connected to investigations elsewhere: RCMP

‘No trend or corroborated information to support social media posts regarding the abduction of women’

A joint effort between local fishery officers, the Canadian Coast Guard and others resulted in the seizure of more than 300 illegal crab traps in Boundary Bay near White Rock this month. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
More than 300 illegal crab traps seized from B.C. waters near White Rock

Boundary Bay seizure a five-day operation that involved fisheries officers, Coast Guard hovercraft

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Two Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19

The flights were on Jan. 29 and 31

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
‘Very lucky’; four lost skiers at Big White found safe after venturing out of bounds

‘It could have been much worse,’ said resort senior vice president, Michael Ballingall

BC Coroners Service logo, no date, stock photo
Man’s death in 2019 Shuswap Lake speed boat crash ruled accidental

Report notes Lake Country man was intoxicated by drugs and alcohol when two racing boats collided

A police robot approaches a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. nbsp; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Manitoba man who rammed Rideau Hall gates pleads guilty to 8 charges

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faced 21 weapons charges

Christopher Plummer accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

At 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history

Third-party delivery apps are making it tough for local businesses to find any profit during the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

Jobs minister Ravi Kahlon says B.C. acted to ensure restaurants aren’t ‘exploited during the pandemic’

Most Read