Two Kelowna flights flagged for COVID-19 onboard

The flights were on Jan. 14 and 18

Two flights taking off from the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) were flagged for having COVID-19 cases onboard.

The first flight, WestJet 3170 from Kelowna to Vancouver on Jan. 14 has been listed as having a possible exposure. The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) said the affected rows are two to eight.

The BCCDC listed Air Canada flight 254 from Kelowna to Vancouver on Jan. 18 as another affected flight, with rows 19 to 25 being potentially exposed to the virus.

If you were on these flights and within the affected rows, the BCCDC suggests that you self-isolate and monitor yourself for symptoms. If you start to show symptoms, you can do a self-assessment.

For more tips on what to do during self-isolation, visit the BCCDC’s website.

A full list of exposures can be found here.

