Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Two Kelowna men facing attempted murder charges for allegedly attacking homeless man

Devin Comerford, 19, and Zackary Gaubert, 21, were taken into police custody on May 8

Two men have been charged with attempted murder in relation to the brutal attack of a person experiencing homelessness in Kelowna on March 2.

RCMP found the man early that morning suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack on Lawrence Avenue downtown. He was transported to hospital where he received medical treatment.

Devin Comerford, 19, and Zackary Gaubert, 21, were taken into police custody on May 8. They have now been charged with attempted murder. Both men have been released by the courts on significant conditions for future court dates.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Comerford and Gaubert are next expected to appear in court on Aug. 7.

RCMP

