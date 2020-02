Two people have been killed in a head-on collision north of Barriere.

A passenger vehicle and a transport truck crashed into each other in the Darfield area on Highway 5 around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. The two people in the passenger vehicle died.

Road and weather conditions are being considered as possible factors, after the recent snowfall.

The highway is closed in both directions until further notice.

